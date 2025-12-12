Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (BAH) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 12, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding (NYSE:BAH) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.49% Upside

As of December 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is $109.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $80.80 to a high of $168.00. The average price target represents an increase of 17.49% from its latest reported closing price of $92.78 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding is 10,849MM, a decrease of 7.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,255 funds or institutions reporting positions in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding. This is an decrease of 63 owner(s) or 4.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BAH is 0.20%, an increase of 9.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 136,896K shares. The put/call ratio of BAH is 1.59, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,829K shares representing 4.81% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,600K shares , representing an increase of 3.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 5.64% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,716K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,296K shares , representing an increase of 51.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 90.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,997K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,000K shares , representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 11.21% over the last quarter.

Aqr Capital Management holds 3,812K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,566K shares , representing an increase of 32.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 69.74% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 3,571K shares representing 2.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,229K shares , representing an increase of 9.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BAH by 1.91% over the last quarter.

