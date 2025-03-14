Citigroup Initiates Coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:BNTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (WBAG:BNTX) with a Buy recommendation.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 486 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 62 owner(s) or 14.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.40%, an increase of 11.94%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.46% to 59,490K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,360K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,296K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,658K shares.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

