Citigroup Initiates Coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (BNTX) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BNTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 41.58% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is $142.02/share. The forecasts range from a low of $100.23 to a high of $180.60. The average price target represents an increase of 41.58% from its latest reported closing price of $100.31 / share.

The projected annual revenue for BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt () is 5,355MM, an increase of 94.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 487 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioNTech SE - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 13.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BNTX is 0.40%, an increase of 12.80%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.33% to 59,490K shares. The put/call ratio of BNTX is 0.69, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 8,221K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,308K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 2.52% over the last quarter.

Flossbach Von Storch holds 4,407K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,360K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 1.62% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 4,296K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,517K shares , representing a decrease of 5.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BNTX by 3.88% over the last quarter.

Pfizer holds 3,658K shares.

VHCOX - Vanguard Capital Opportunity Fund Investor Shares holds 2,271K shares. No change in the last quarter.

BioNTech SE Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

BioNTech SE is a German biotechnology company based in Mainz that develops and manufactures active immunotherapies for patient-specific approaches to the treatment of diseases.

