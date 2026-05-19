Citigroup Initiates Coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NasdaqGS:BMRN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 86.59% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is $92.68/share. The forecasts range from a low of $55.55 to a high of $126.00. The average price target represents an increase of 86.59% from its latest reported closing price of $49.67 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for BioMarin Pharmaceutical is 4,031MM, an increase of 24.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.00.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 563 funds or institutions reporting positions in BioMarin Pharmaceutical. This is an decrease of 389 owner(s) or 40.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMRN is 0.19%, an increase of 11.60%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.75% to 209,319K shares. The put/call ratio of BMRN is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 14,562K shares representing 7.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,572K shares , representing a decrease of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 3.30% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 14,194K shares representing 7.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,549K shares , representing a decrease of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 3.55% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,643K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 8,298K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company.

Aqr Capital Management holds 7,677K shares representing 3.97% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,687K shares , representing an increase of 12.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMRN by 5.16% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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