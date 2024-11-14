Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Biogen (XTRA:IDP) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Biogen (XTRA:IDP) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 56.62% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Biogen is 247,45 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 177,31 € to a high of 331,79 €. The average price target represents an increase of 56.62% from its latest reported closing price of 158,00 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Biogen is 9,573MM, a decrease of 0.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,776 funds or institutions reporting positions in Biogen. This is an decrease of 60 owner(s) or 3.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to IDP is 0.22%, an increase of 11.56%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 9.43% to 156,199K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Primecap Management holds 16,315K shares representing 11.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,338K shares , representing a decrease of 0.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDP by 15.20% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 15,347K shares representing 10.53% ownership of the company.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 9,155K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,154K shares , representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in IDP by 3.63% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,131K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,166K shares , representing a decrease of 0.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDP by 88.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,102K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,715K shares , representing an increase of 7.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDP by 94.34% over the last quarter.

