Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Banc of California (BANC) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 10, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.30% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Banc of California is $16.01/share. The forecasts range from a low of $14.14 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 14.30% from its latest reported closing price of $14.01 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Banc of California is 370MM, a decrease of 2.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.01.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 554 funds or institutions reporting positions in Banc of California. This is an decrease of 21 owner(s) or 3.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BANC is 0.29%, an increase of 16.47%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.08% to 180,276K shares. The put/call ratio of BANC is 0.54, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 15,593K shares representing 9.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,977K shares representing 5.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,375K shares , representing a decrease of 4.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 16.44% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,897K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 768K shares , representing an increase of 91.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 903.52% over the last quarter.

Centerbridge Partners holds 6,098K shares representing 3.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 4,794K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,144K shares , representing an increase of 55.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BANC by 82.18% over the last quarter.

Banc of California Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Banc of California, Inc. is a bank holding company with approximately $7.9 billion in assets and one wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Banc of California, N.A. (the 'Bank'). The Bank has 36 offices including 29 full-service branches located throughout Southern California. Through its dedicated professionals, the bank provides customized and innovative banking and lending solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs and individuals throughout California. The company helps to improve the communities where it operates, by supporting organizations that provide financial literacy and job training, small business support and affordable housing. With a commitment to service and to building enduring relationships, the bank provides a higher standard of banking.

