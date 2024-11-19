Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Astera Labs (ALAB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Astera Labs (NasdaqGS:ALAB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.47% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Astera Labs is $76.40/share. The forecasts range from a low of $60.60 to a high of $89.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 15.47% from its latest reported closing price of $90.38 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Astera Labs is 310MM, an increase of 1.28%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 459 funds or institutions reporting positions in Astera Labs. This is an increase of 106 owner(s) or 30.03% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALAB is 0.28%, an increase of 20.88%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 44.95% to 78,877K shares. The put/call ratio of ALAB is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atreides Management holds 7,168K shares representing 4.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,776K shares , representing an increase of 61.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 74.29% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 7,094K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,169K shares , representing an increase of 41.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 9.62% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,598K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,442K shares , representing an increase of 68.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 78.32% over the last quarter.

Fred Alger Management holds 2,822K shares representing 1.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 193K shares , representing an increase of 93.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 1,077.07% over the last quarter.

Intel holds 2,574K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,903K shares , representing a decrease of 129.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALAB by 24.28% over the last quarter.

