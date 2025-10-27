Citigroup Initiates Coverage of AngloGold Ashanti (AU) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.29% Downside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for AngloGold Ashanti is $56.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $38.38 to a high of $79.80. The average price target represents a decrease of 17.29% from its latest reported closing price of $68.57 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AngloGold Ashanti is 4,807MM, a decrease of 37.16%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 723 funds or institutions reporting positions in AngloGold Ashanti. This is an increase of 171 owner(s) or 30.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AU is 0.37%, an increase of 9.70%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.26% to 235,531K shares. The put/call ratio of AU is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Van Eck Associates holds 18,043K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,451K shares , representing a decrease of 24.43%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 13.61% over the last quarter.

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 14,343K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,077K shares , representing a decrease of 26.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 6.76% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,641K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,392K shares , representing an increase of 3.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AU by 0.49% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 5,734K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,477K shares , representing a decrease of 12.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 3.44% over the last quarter.

Oaktree Capital Management holds 4,948K shares representing 0.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,465K shares , representing a decrease of 10.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AU by 1.18% over the last quarter.

