Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ALNY) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 54.32% Upside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is $454.33/share. The forecasts range from a low of $238.36 to a high of $594.30. The average price target represents an increase of 54.32% from its latest reported closing price of $294.40 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is 3,524MM, a decrease of 17.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 806 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 550 owner(s) or 40.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALNY is 0.10%, an increase of 70.54%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.81% to 146,997K shares. The put/call ratio of ALNY is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 10,802K shares representing 8.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,302K shares , representing a decrease of 50.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 44.69% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 9,471K shares representing 7.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,780K shares , representing an increase of 28.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 2.31% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 6,491K shares representing 4.86% ownership of the company.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 6,324K shares representing 4.74% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares , representing an increase of 25.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALNY by 88.21% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 5,947K shares representing 4.45% ownership of the company.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.