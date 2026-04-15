Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Align Technology (ALGN) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 15, 2026, Citigroup initiated coverage of Align Technology (NasdaqGS:ALGN) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.58% Upside

As of April 9, 2026, the average one-year price target for Align Technology is $207.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $170.69 to a high of $236.25. The average price target represents an increase of 12.58% from its latest reported closing price of $184.69 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Align Technology is 4,651MM, an increase of 15.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 14.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 684 funds or institutions reporting positions in Align Technology. This is an decrease of 647 owner(s) or 48.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALGN is 0.11%, an increase of 35.55%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 16.91% to 65,852K shares. The put/call ratio of ALGN is 1.29, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,643K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,050K shares , representing an increase of 34.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 84.29% over the last quarter.

Ninety One UK holds 2,227K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,267K shares , representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 21.63% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,760K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,804K shares , representing a decrease of 2.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 1,491K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,317K shares , representing an increase of 11.65%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 40.52% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,266K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,498K shares , representing a decrease of 18.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ALGN by 2.56% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.