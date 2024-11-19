Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Akero Therapeutics (AKRO) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Akero Therapeutics (NasdaqGS:AKRO) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 57.96% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Akero Therapeutics is $46.69/share. The forecasts range from a low of $30.30 to a high of $63.00. The average price target represents an increase of 57.96% from its latest reported closing price of $29.56 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Akero Therapeutics is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 400 funds or institutions reporting positions in Akero Therapeutics. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 5.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AKRO is 0.19%, an increase of 2.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.45% to 85,540K shares. The put/call ratio of AKRO is 1.50, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 7,897K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,115K shares , representing an increase of 35.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 74.02% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,077K shares representing 10.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,876K shares , representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 58.23% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 5,919K shares representing 8.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,432K shares , representing an increase of 8.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AKRO by 24.55% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 5,748K shares representing 8.23% ownership of the company.

General Atlantic holds 5,234K shares representing 7.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Akero Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Akero Therapeutics is a clinical-stage cardio-metabolic company developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a disease without any approved therapies. Akero's lead product candidate, EFX, an engineered Fc-FGF21 fusion protein, is currently being evaluated in Phase 2 clinical trials as a potential treatment for NASH. Akero is headquartered in South San Francisco.

