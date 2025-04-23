Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Adient (ADNT) with Neutral Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 23, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of Adient (NYSE:ADNT) with a Neutral recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.42% Upside

As of April 2, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adient is $20.78/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.17 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.42% from its latest reported closing price of $12.20 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adient is 16,591MM, an increase of 14.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.59.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 586 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adient. This is an decrease of 65 owner(s) or 9.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADNT is 0.09%, an increase of 19.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.50% to 112,526K shares. The put/call ratio of ADNT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,628K shares representing 6.71% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,540K shares , representing an increase of 1.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 23.68% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 5,037K shares representing 6.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,415K shares , representing a decrease of 7.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 44.19% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 4,798K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,144K shares , representing a decrease of 7.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 27.34% over the last quarter.

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 4,517K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company.

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management holds 3,677K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,197K shares , representing a decrease of 41.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ADNT by 45.89% over the last quarter.

Adient Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Adient is a global leader in automotive seating. With approximately 77,000 employees in 32 countries, Adient operates 202 manufacturing/assembly plants worldwide. Adient produces and delivers automotive seating for all major OEMs. From complete seating systems to individual components, Adient's expertise spans every step of the automotive seat-making process. Adient's integrated, in-house skills allow it to take its products from research and design to engineering and manufacturing - and into more than 19 million vehicles every year.

