Citigroup Initiates Coverage of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (ABOS) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 25, 2024, Citigroup initiated coverage of Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:ABOS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 282.87% Upside

As of July 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is $13.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 282.87% from its latest reported closing price of $3.41 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Acumen Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of 100.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.35.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 125 funds or institutions reporting positions in Acumen Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 19.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ABOS is 0.06%, an increase of 16.37%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.75% to 45,796K shares. The put/call ratio of ABOS is 4.82, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Ra Capital Management holds 14,932K shares representing 24.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sands Capital Ventures holds 3,417K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Franklin Resources holds 3,395K shares representing 5.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,359K shares , representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 87.51% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 2,630K shares representing 4.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,495K shares , representing an increase of 43.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ABOS by 83.12% over the last quarter.

Rock Springs Capital Management holds 2,300K shares representing 3.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Acumen Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Acumen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel disease-modifying approach to target amyloid-beta oligomers, (AβOs), which Acumen believes to be a key underlying cause of Alzheimer’s disease, or AD. Acumen is currently focused on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate, ACU193, to establish proof of mechanism in early AD patients. Acumen initiated its Phase 1 clinical trial of ACU193 in the second quarter of 2021 with the objective to evaluate its safety and tolerability and explore its pharmacokinetics and target engagement. This trial is currently enrolling patients with mild cognitive impairment and mild dementia due to AD. ACU193 Phase 1 data intended to evaluate safety and tolerability and demonstrate clinical proof of mechanism are expected by year end 2022.

