Citigroup Initiates Coverage of 89bio (ETNB) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 13, 2025, Citigroup initiated coverage of 89bio (NasdaqGM:ETNB) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 262.40% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for 89bio is $30.26/share. The forecasts range from a low of $12.12 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 262.40% from its latest reported closing price of $8.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for 89bio is 8MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 316 funds or institutions reporting positions in 89bio. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 3.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETNB is 0.10%, an increase of 15.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.99% to 136,063K shares. The put/call ratio of ETNB is 1.27, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Janus Henderson Group holds 16,514K shares representing 11.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,158K shares , representing an increase of 8.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 14.39% over the last quarter.

Ra Capital Management holds 14,175K shares representing 9.71% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Suvretta Capital Management holds 10,203K shares representing 6.99% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,992K shares , representing an increase of 21.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 43.70% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 7,478K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,379K shares , representing an increase of 1.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 11.93% over the last quarter.

Deep Track Capital holds 6,478K shares representing 4.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,767K shares , representing an increase of 57.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ETNB by 190.99% over the last quarter.

89bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

89bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, BIO89-100, is a specifically engineered glycoPEGylated analog of FGF21. BIO89-100 is being developed for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and severe hypertriglyceridemia (SHTG). 89bio is headquartered in San Francisco with operations in Herzliya, Israel.

