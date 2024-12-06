Citigroup Increases Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.
Citigroup Global Markets Australia has increased its stake in Pilbara Minerals Limited, raising its voting power from 5.16% to 6.34%. This shift in holdings reflects Citigroup’s strategic moves through securities lending agreements and market transactions, signaling potential interest from investors in Pilbara’s prospects.
