Citigroup Increases Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Citigroup Global Markets Australia has increased its stake in Pilbara Minerals Limited, raising its voting power from 5.16% to 6.34%. This shift in holdings reflects Citigroup’s strategic moves through securities lending agreements and market transactions, signaling potential interest from investors in Pilbara’s prospects.

