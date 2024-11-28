Citigroup Increases Stake in Pilbara Minerals

Pilbara Minerals Limited (AU:PLS) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Citigroup Global Markets has increased its stake in Pilbara Minerals Limited, now holding 6.5236% of the voting power, up from 5.4926%. This change reflects Citigroup’s strategic maneuvers in the stock market, highlighting their growing influence in the mining company’s shares. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Pilbara Minerals’ stock dynamics.

For further insights into AU:PLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.