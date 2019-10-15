Citigroup Inc. Reveals Gain In Q3 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from last year.

The company's profit totaled $4.91 billion, or $2.07 per share. This compares with $4.62 billion, or $1.73 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.0% to $18.57 billion from $18.39 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $4.91 Bln. vs. $4.62 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.07 vs. $1.73 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.95 -Revenue (Q3): $18.57 Bln vs. $18.39 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.