Citigroup Inc. Reveals Climb In Q1 Income, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) reported earnings for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.61 billion, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $4.31 billion, or $2.02 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.8% to $21.45 billion from $19.19 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.61 Bln. vs. $4.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.19 vs. $2.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.67 -Revenue (Q1): $21.45 Bln vs. $19.19 Bln last year.

