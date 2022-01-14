Citigroup Inc. Q4 Profit Falls

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings came in at $3.17 billion, or $1.46 per share. This compares with $4.31 billion, or $1.92 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Citigroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.24 billion or $1.99 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.1% to $17.02 billion from $16.83 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $3.17 Bln. vs. $4.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.46 vs. $1.92 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $17.02 Bln vs. $16.83 Bln last year.

