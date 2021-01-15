Citigroup Inc. Q4 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) released earnings for fourth quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $4.63 billion, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 10.2% to $16.50 billion from $18.38 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.63 Bln. vs. $4.98 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.08 vs. $2.15 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.34 -Revenue (Q4): $16.50 Bln vs. $18.38 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.