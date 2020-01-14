Citigroup Inc. Q4 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) released a profit for its fourth quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit came in at $4.98 billion, or $2.15 per share. This compares with $4.31 billion, or $1.64 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 7.4% to $18.38 billion from $17.12 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $4.98 Bln. vs. $4.31 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $2.15 vs. $1.64 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $18.38 Bln vs. $17.12 Bln last year.

