Citigroup Inc. Q2 Profit Falls, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $4.55 billion, or $2.19 per share. This compares with $6.19 billion, or $2.85 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.68 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.6% to $19.64 billion from $17.75 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $4.55 Bln. vs. $6.19 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.19 vs. $2.85 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.68 -Revenue (Q2): $19.64 Bln vs. $17.75 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.