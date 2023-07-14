Citigroup Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $2.92 billion, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $4.55 billion, or $2.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Citigroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.01 billion or $1.37 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.30 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $19.44 billion from $19.64 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $2.92 Bln. vs. $4.55 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.33 vs. $2.19 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.30 -Revenue (Q2): $19.44 Bln vs. $19.64 Bln last year.

