Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

It looks like Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) is about to go ex-dividend in the next 3 days. You can purchase shares before the 29th of January in order to receive the dividend, which the company will pay on the 26th of February.

Citigroup's next dividend payment will be US$0.51 per share. Last year, in total, the company distributed US$2.04 to shareholders. Calculating the last year's worth of payments shows that Citigroup has a trailing yield of 3.3% on the current share price of $61.33. Dividends are an important source of income to many shareholders, but the health of the business is crucial to maintaining those dividends. As a result, readers should always check whether Citigroup has been able to grow its dividends, or if the dividend might be cut.

Dividends are typically paid from company earnings. If a company pays more in dividends than it earned in profit, then the dividend could be unsustainable. Fortunately Citigroup's payout ratio is modest, at just 42% of profit.

Companies that pay out less in dividends than they earn in profits generally have more sustainable dividends. The lower the payout ratio, the more wiggle room the business has before it could be forced to cut the dividend.

Click here to see the company's payout ratio, plus analyst estimates of its future dividends.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

NYSE:C Historic Dividend January 25th 2021

Businesses with shrinking earnings are tricky from a dividend perspective. If business enters a downturn and the dividend is cut, the company could see its value fall precipitously. So we're not too excited that Citigroup's earnings are down 2.0% a year over the past five years.

Another key way to measure a company's dividend prospects is by measuring its historical rate of dividend growth. Since the start of our data, 10 years ago, Citigroup has lifted its dividend by approximately 48% a year on average.

To Sum It Up

Should investors buy Citigroup for the upcoming dividend? Earnings per share have shrunk noticeably in recent years, although we like that the company has a low payout ratio. This could suggest a cut to the dividend may not be a major risk in the near future. At best we would put it on a watch-list to see if business conditions improve, as it doesn't look like a clear opportunity right now.

If you're not too concerned about Citigroup's ability to pay dividends, you should still be mindful of some of the other risks that this business faces. To help with this, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Citigroup that you should be aware of before investing in their shares.

