Citigroup Inc. Earnings Drop In Q1

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced a profit for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.52 billion, or $1.05 per share. This compares with $4.71 billion, or $1.87 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.04 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 11.6% to $20.73 billion from $18.58 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $2.52 Bln. vs. $4.71 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.05 vs. $1.87 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.04 -Revenue (Q1): $20.73 Bln vs. $18.58 Bln last year.

