Citigroup Inc. (C) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Citigroup Inc. (C) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased C prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that C has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.13, the dividend yield is 4.96%.

The previous trading day's last sale of C was $41.13, representing a -50.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $83.11 and a 28.53% increase over the 52 week low of $32.

C is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). C's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.1. Zacks Investment Research reports C's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.11%, compared to an industry average of -30.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the C Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to C through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have C as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU)

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SYV with an decrease of -10.33% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of C at 6.56%.

