Citigroup Inc. (C) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for January 29, 2021

Citigroup Inc. (C) will begin trading ex-dividend on January 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased C prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that C has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of C was $59.4, representing a -26.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.77 and a 85.63% increase over the 52 week low of $32.

C is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). C's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.03. Zacks Investment Research reports C's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 34.78%, compared to an industry average of 27.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the C Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to C through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have C as a top-10 holding:

Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (FDRR)

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

SPDR MFS Systematic Value Equity ETF (SYV)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

First Trust Morningstar ETF (FDL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 25.2% over the last 100 days. FDRR has the highest percent weighting of C at 95%.

