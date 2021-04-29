Citigroup Inc. (C) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Citigroup Inc. (C) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.51 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased C prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that C has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $72.91, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of C was $72.91, representing a -4.23% decrease from the 52 week high of $76.13 and a 88.11% increase over the 52 week low of $38.76.

C is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC). C's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $7.6. Zacks Investment Research reports C's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 88.57%, compared to an industry average of 37.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the C Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to C through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have C as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FTXO with an increase of 40.82% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of C at 8.01%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.