Citigroup Inc. Bottom Line Drops In Q1, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $4.31 billion, or $2.02 per share. This compares with $7.94 billion, or $3.62 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.55 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 2.4% to $19.19 billion from $19.67 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $4.31 Bln. vs. $7.94 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.02 vs. $3.62 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.55 -Revenue (Q1): $19.19 Bln vs. $19.67 Bln last year.

