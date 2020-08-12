Citigroup Inc. (BLW) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 13, 2020

Citigroup Inc. (BLW) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 13, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.098 per share is scheduled to be paid on August 31, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BLW prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that BLW has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $14.91, the dividend yield is 7.89%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BLW was $14.91, representing a -10.78% decrease from the 52 week high of $16.71 and a 56.62% increase over the 52 week low of $9.52.

BLW is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Bank of America Corporation (BAC).

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BLW Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

