Citigroup Inc. Announces Decline In Q1 Bottom Line, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.37 billion, or $1.58 per share. This compares with $4.61 billion, or $2.19 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.6% to $21.10 billion from $21.45 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $3.37 Bln. vs. $4.61 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.58 vs. $2.19 last year. -Revenue (Q1): $21.10 Bln vs. $21.45 Bln last year.

