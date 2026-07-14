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Citigroup Inc. Reveals Rise In Q2 Profit

July 14, 2026 — 08:12 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $5.831 billion, or $3.15 per share. This compares with $4.019 billion, or $1.96 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 14.3% to $24.766 billion from $21.668 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $5.831 Bln. vs. $4.019 Bln. last year. -EPS: $3.15 vs. $1.96 last year. -Revenue: $24.766 Bln vs. $21.668 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
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