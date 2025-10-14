Markets
C

Citigroup Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

October 14, 2025 — 08:13 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) released a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $3.752 billion, or $1.86 per share. This compares with $3.238 billion, or $1.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Citigroup Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $4.466 billion or $2.24 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.72 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to $22.090 billion from $20.209 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.752 Bln. vs. $3.238 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.86 vs. $1.51 last year. -Revenue: $22.090 Bln vs. $20.209 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.