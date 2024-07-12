Citigroup Inc. Bottom Line Rises In Q2, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $3.22 billion, or $1.52 per share. This compares with $2.92 billion, or $1.33 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.39 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.6% to $20.14 billion from $19.44 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $3.22 Bln. vs. $2.92 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.52 vs. $1.33 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $20.14 Bln vs. $19.44 Bln last year.

