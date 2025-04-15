Markets
Citigroup Inc. Bottom Line Climbs In Q1

April 15, 2025 — 08:12 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc. (C) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $4.064 billion, or $1.96 per share. This compares with $3.371 billion, or $1.58 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $21.596 billion from $21.016 billion last year.

Citigroup Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $4.064 Bln. vs. $3.371 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.96 vs. $1.58 last year. -Revenue: $21.596 Bln vs. $21.016 Bln last year.

