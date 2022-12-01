US Markets
C

Citigroup in talks to recoup errant $500 mln Revlon loan payment

Credit: REUTERS/Chris Helgren

December 01, 2022 — 06:33 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is negotiating the return of about $500 million it mistakenly paid a group of hedge funds and investment firms on a loan owed by Revlon Inc REVRQ.PK, lawyers for the bank and the group said in a Thursday court filing.

The lawyers said both sides had not reached an agreement to end Citigroup's lawsuit to recoup the money, but said previously disclosed talks on a consensual resolution have been continuing.

They asked for court permission to provide a status update on Dec. 5.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York Editing by Chris Reese)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
REVRQ

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.