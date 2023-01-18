US Markets
C

Citigroup hikes pay for junior bankers despite tough year - Bloomberg News

Credit: REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

January 18, 2023 — 01:47 pm EST

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is boosting compensation for most of its junior bankers by as much as 15%, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, highlighting the talent war on Wall Street even amid downsizing by some firms over recent months.

The bank is increasing base salaries for associates and vice presidents by an average of 10% to 15%, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Citigroup declined to comment on the report.

In itsearnings calllast week, Citi Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason warned that elevated inflation would push the bank's compensation expenses higher this year.

The decision comes after a tough quarter for major U.S. banks that saw profits plunge and bigger provisions for loan losses due to fears of an impending recession.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N and Morgan Stanley MS.N have reduced their workforce in recent months amid pressure to rein in costs.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C
GS
MS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.