Citigroup Hikes CEO Jane Fraser's Pay To $26 Mln

February 21, 2024 — 01:51 am EST

(RTTNews) - Citigroup Inc.'s [C] has raised CEO Jane Fraser's compensation by 6% to $26 million for 2023, the company said in its recent filing. The amount includes a flat base salary of $1.5 million and a total incentive award of $24.5 million.

The Compensation Committee's determination for Fraser's 2023 incentive compensation reflects the committee's confidence in her ability to execute sound strategic priorities with promptness and thoughtfulness.

Fraser's focus on driving long-term sustainable growth, improving returns, and enhancing safety and soundness through Citi's simplification, organizational alignment, increased accountability, transparency, and focused execution for its businesses, exit or winding down of Citi's remaining international consumer markets, and executing Citi's risk and control transformation are among the priorities that have earned the committee's recognition.

