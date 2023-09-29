Citigroup has 'no room for bystanders' in reorganization, CEO says

By Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Citigroup CEO Jane Fraser said on Friday that top employees were on board with the company's sweeping reorganization, and that there was "no room for bystanders" in the bank's biggest overhaul in almost two decades.

"The case for change is pretty clear - our people want to succeed and our highest performers got behind this very quickly," Fraser told CNBC.

"We don't have room for bystanders, we don't have room for people who want to stand on the sidelines."

The company began discussions about layoffs soon after announcing the reorganization, sources close to the situation told Reuters this month. Support staff in compliance and risk management were among the most likely to lose their jobs, the sources said.

The U.S. economy appears headed for a soft landing in which it avoids a contraction in growth, she added.

Bank of America BAC.N CEO Brian Moynihan also predicted the economy would achieve a soft landing in comments earlier this week. He cited similar patterns in consumer spending.

