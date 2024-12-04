News & Insights

Stocks

Citigroup Gains Significant Stake in Karoon Energy

December 04, 2024 — 08:58 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited has become a substantial shareholder in Karoon Energy Ltd, holding a 7.66% voting power with over 59 million ordinary fully paid shares. This move reflects Citigroup’s strategic interest in the energy sector, potentially influencing future corporate decisions at Karoon.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRNGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.