Citigroup Gains Significant Stake in Karoon Energy

Karoon Energy Ltd (AU:KAR) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Citigroup Global Markets Australia Pty Limited has become a substantial shareholder in Karoon Energy Ltd, holding a 7.66% voting power with over 59 million ordinary fully paid shares. This move reflects Citigroup’s strategic interest in the energy sector, potentially influencing future corporate decisions at Karoon.

For further insights into AU:KAR stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.