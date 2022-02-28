Citigroup flags $5.4 bln exposure to Russian assets

Adds quote, other details from filing

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N said on Monday its total exposure to Russian assets was $5.4 billion at the end of December, compared with $5.5 billion at the end of September.

The $5.4 billion exposure represents 0.3% of the bank's assets in 2021, according to a regulatory filing.

Citigroup also warned of a potential hit from escalated tensions between the West and Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

"Citi continues to monitor the current Russia–Ukraine geopolitical situation and economic conditions and will mitigate its exposures and risks as appropriate," the bank said.

The bank's total third party exposure in Russia was nearly $8.2 billion as of Dec. 31, it said in the filing.

(Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Niket.Nishant@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.