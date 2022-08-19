Citigroup fined $15 million for failures over market abuse rules

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it has fined Citigroup Global Markets C.N 12.5 million pounds ($14.8 million) for failing to properly apply rules aimed at stamping out market abuses.

"By not fully implementing the new provisions when required, Citigroup Global Markets did not carry its full weight in this partnership, impacting market integrity and the overall detection of market abuse," Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director for enforcement, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8410 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

