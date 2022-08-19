US Markets
C

Citigroup fined $15 million for failures over market abuse rules

Contributor
Huw Jones Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it has fined Citigroup Global Markets 12.5 million pounds ($14.8 million) for failing to properly apply rules aimed at stamping out market abuses.

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Britain's Financial Conduct Authority said on Friday it has fined Citigroup Global Markets C.N 12.5 million pounds ($14.8 million) for failing to properly apply rules aimed at stamping out market abuses.

"By not fully implementing the new provisions when required, Citigroup Global Markets did not carry its full weight in this partnership, impacting market integrity and the overall detection of market abuse," Mark Steward, the FCA's executive director for enforcement, said in a statement.

($1 = 0.8410 pounds)

(Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

((huw.jones@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 542 3326; Reuters Messaging: huw.jones.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular