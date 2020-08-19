Citigroup files lawsuit against two more lenders

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is suing two more lenders, HPS Investment Partners and Symphony Asset Management, for allegedly refusing to return a combined $237 million that was mistakenly sent out by the bank, court documents showed.

The fresh lawsuit comes after Citigroup won a small victory on Tuesday in its battle to recoup nearly $900 million it mistakenly sent to creditors of troubled cosmetics company Revlon Inc REV.N.

