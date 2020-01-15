US Markets

Citigroup female employees earn 27% less than men

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

Citigroup's female employees earn 27% less than male employees on a global median basis, the Wall Street bank said on Wednesday.

Jan 15 (Reuters) - Citigroup's C.N female employees earn 27% less than male employees on a global median basis, the Wall Street bank said on Wednesday.

The median pay for Citi's women employees globally was just 73% of the median for men, improving from 71% last year, according to an internal analysis.

For minorities in the United States, the median pay was 94% of the median for non-minorities, up from 93% last year.

The third-largest U.S. bank has said it wants women employees to hold at least 40% of roles at assistant vice-president level through to managing director level by the end of 2021, with 8% of such roles in the United States held by black employees. (https://reut.rs/30nQ6gi)

Citi and other Wall Street banks have been under pressure to disclose how much less it pays women than men.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6749 9246; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular