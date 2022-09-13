US Markets
Citigroup expects sale or IPO of Mexico consumer business next year

Published
Credit: REUTERS/GUSTAVO GRAF MALDONADO

Citigroup Inc expects to divest its Mexican consumer business via a sale or initial public offering that could happen next year, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

"We're going to make sure we get the best value for it through a sale or through an alternative exit, an IPO or whatever it takes," CFO Mark Mason told a Barclays investor conference.

In January, Citi announced it would exit Mexico as part of a plan to bring Citigroup's profitability and share price performance in line with its peers.

