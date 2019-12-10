US Markets

Citigroup expects higher markets revenue in current quarter

Citigroup Inc expects higher markets revenue in the fourth quarter, as the markets recovered from turbulence late last year.

Speaking at an investor conference, Chief Financial Officer Mark Mason said quarterly markets revenue should be up in the high teens and investment banking revenue will be flat to slightly lower compared to last year.

