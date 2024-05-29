Citigroup Ends Major Stake in IDP Education Ltd

IDP Education Ltd. (AU:IEL) has released an update.

Citigroup Global Markets and its related entities have ceased to be substantial shareholders in IDP Education Ltd as of May 27, 2024, with a significant decrease in their holdings through various transactions. The changes, involving millions of shares, were part of ordinary business transactions and securities lending agreements.

