News & Insights

US Markets
C

Citigroup employees expect management reshuffle, layoffs on Monday-sources

Credit: REUTERS/ANDREW KELLY

November 17, 2023 — 02:27 pm EST

Written by Saeed Azhar, Svea Herbst-Bayliss, Tatiana Bautzer for Reuters ->

By Saeed Azhar, Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tatiana Bautzer

NEW YORK, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Citigroup C.N employees expect further announcements about management changes and layoffs on Monday in the next phase of the bank’s sweeping reorganization, according to four people familiar with the situation.

Citigroup declined to comment.

The Financial Times reported the news earlier.

Last month, the bank announced plans to cut management layers from 13 to eight as part of its biggest overhaul in decades. In the two top layers of leadership, Citi reduced 15% of functional roles and eliminated 60 committees, it said in its third quarter earnings presentation.

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Svea Herbst-Bayliss and Tatiana Bautzer in New York, additional reporting by Lananh Nguyen, Echo Wang and Isla Binnie; Editing by Lananh Nguyen and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Lananh.Nguyen@thomsonreuters.com; +1 (646) 696 4829;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

C

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.