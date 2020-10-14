US Markets
C

Citigroup drops lawsuit against Investcorp over accidental Revlon payment

Contributor
C Nivedita Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/NICK ZIEMINSKI

Citigroup Inc is dropping claims against one of the entities it had sued in an attempt to recoup nearly $1 billion that it mistakenly sent to lenders of Revlon Inc, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc C.N is dropping claims against one of the entities it had sued in an attempt to recoup nearly $1 billion that it mistakenly sent to lenders of Revlon Inc REV.N, according to a court filing on Wednesday.

The third-largest U.S. bank has dismissed all charges against Investcorp Credit Management LLC, which it said had received $18.9 million from Citi's accidental payment.

"We are pleased to have these funds returned," said Citigroup in a statement.

Citi had sued a dozen firms for refusing to return the payment after an "operational error" caused the bank to transfer $900 million of its own funds to Revlon creditors, a blunder that led to costly litigation, regulatory consent orders and a $400-million penalty.

Since then, Citi has announced that Chief Executive Mike Corbat would retire earlier than expected, with current president Jane Fraser set to succeed him.

(Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

((C.Nivedita@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @NivCholayil;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

C REV ICMB

Latest US Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular