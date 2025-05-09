Citigroup Downgrades Wolfspeed (WBAG:WOLS)

Fintel reports that on May 9, 2025, Citigroup downgraded their outlook for Wolfspeed (WBAG:WOLS) from Neutral to Sell.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 561 funds or institutions reporting positions in Wolfspeed. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 7.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to WOLS is 0.05%, an increase of 26.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.45% to 175,017K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

UBS Group holds 17,106K shares representing 11.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,353K shares , representing an increase of 62.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLS by 56.84% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 12,528K shares representing 8.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,004K shares , representing an increase of 36.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLS by 7.60% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,221K shares representing 5.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,999K shares , representing an increase of 2.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLS by 30.57% over the last quarter.

TRMCX - T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Value Fund holds 7,216K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,565K shares , representing an increase of 36.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in WOLS by 10.04% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 6,665K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,519K shares , representing an increase of 2.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in WOLS by 49.86% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.